Ronaldo, Manchester United top Chinese internet tables
Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo is comfortably the most influential soccer player online in China, while Manchester United are the most dominant club, according to a report.
DUBAI Agnieszka Radwanska broke into the world's top five for the first time after beating Germany's Julia Goerges 7-5 6-4 in the final of the Dubai Championships on Saturday.
The 22-year-old Pole will move up to fifth in the world rankings when the new standings are released on Monday after claiming her eighth WTA singles title.
Trailing 5-4 in the first set, Radwanska won seven of the next eight games to go a set and 4-1 up in the second, ultimately sealing a comfortable win.
"In the important moments I think I was just more consistent," Radwanska told reporters.
"Her forehand it's a very big weapon. You never know what to expect - it's going so fast, and sometimes I couldn't even move to the right way and the ball was already behind me.
"I just stayed calm until the end."
Radwanska had won their only previous meeting, routing Goerges 6-1 6-1 in the last 16 of this year's Australian Open and the big-hitting German seemed overawed at first, losing her serve in the opening game.
She broke back in the eighth game to make it 4-4 but serving at 5-5 her aggressive approach backfired.
She had four chances to serve out the game, but fluffed them all to give the dogged Radwanska a break point which the Pole converted when Goerges took on a volley mid-court and blasted it wide when she could have let it bounce first.
Radwanska served out to take the first set 7-5 and moved ahead in the second as her opponent's errors piled up.
Goerges provided some late resistance when she clawed back one break of serve and then had a point to make it 5-5 when Radwanska served for the match.
Unfortunately for her she just missed a forehand and Radwanska sealed victory on her second match point when her opponent shanked a backhand.
"She doesn't give you anything," Goerges told reporters afterwards. "When she does a few mistakes, it's at 15-all or 15-love, but not on the important moments."
"But I'm not disappointed because it was a big step in the right direction."
(Reporting by Matt Smith, editing by Pritha Sarkar and Martyn Herman)
Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo is comfortably the most influential soccer player online in China, while Manchester United are the most dominant club, according to a report.
PUNE, India Australia paceman Mitchell Starc ripped the heart out of India's top order with two wickets in three balls to help reduce the hosts to 70 for three at lunch on the second day of the opening test on Friday.
World number two Novak Djokovic will make his return from a shoulder injury at next week's ATP tournament in Acapulco, the Serb said on Friday.