Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland celebrates winning a tie breaker against Maria Sharapova of Russia to go into the third set during their WTA Finals singles tennis match at the Singapore Indoor Stadium October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE Agnieszka Radwanska has promised to take Caroline Wozniacki out on a shopping spree after the Dane saved her from making an early exit at the WTA Finals on Friday.

Radwanska squandered her chance of clinching a place in the semi-finals when she was beaten 7-5 6-7(4) 6-2 by Maria Sharapova on Friday, ending the group stage with a 1-2 win-loss record.

But under the round-robin format used at the elite eight-player tournament, she still had the chance to sneak in to the last four, but only if Wozniacki won her final match againt Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.

For Wozniacki, the match carried little importance. She had already sealed her spot in the last four by winning her first two matches.

But Radwanksa bumped into Wozniacki in the players' tunnel before she walked on court, and reminded her friend she needed her to win.

Wozniacki came through, thumping Kvitova 6-2 6-3, allowing a grateful Radwanska to advance. She now faces Romania's Simona Halep in the semi-finals on Saturday.

"We talked. When I saw her, she was already, 'I know, I know'. She knew what was going on. She wasn't surprised," said Radwanska.

"I think we just going to go shopping, but with my credit card."

Wozniacki later joked that she was hoping for an expensive gift from Radwanska.

"I hope she's going to keep her promise," Wozniacki said. "She owes me a handbag. I think that's what I'm going to go for."

Radwanska did play a big part in her own success. A straight sets loss to Sharapova would have seen her eliminated, regardless of what Wozniacki did in her match.

After losing the first set, she went 5-1 down in the second before staging a mighty comeback, surviving three match points then winning a tiebreaker.

Although the 25-year-old lost the third set and the match, her second set fightback later proved decisive.

"In that kind of place you pretty much know that it's over, so I think I was more relaxed," she said.

"And then I think it was easier for me to play. I think it was not so many nerves like in the beginning of the match.

"Then of course 5-3, 5-4, and then I just kind of knew it's almost there. You know, fighting for every point, and it was point by point. Every point matters in that second set.

"I think my career never had something like this before, so it gave me more confidence of course, even though I lost that match."