SINGAPORE A glutton for punishment or a woman on a mission? Either way, Caroline Wozniacki has no intentions of putting her feet up just yet after her last tennis match of the season.

Rather than take an immediate break after losing to Serena Williams at the WTA Finals on Saturday, Wozniacki is already looking ahead to another sporting challenge -- her first marathon.

The Dane has been pounding the streets for months to prepare herself for the ultimate test of endurance, which she will undertake at the New York marathon on Nov. 2.

"I'm diving into marathon mode, as of now," she said immediately after her 2-6 6-3 7-6(6) loss to Williams on Saturday, an epic match that lasted almost two and a quarter hours.

"I'm going to probably go for a little jog tomorrow, just run off some of the soreness I'm probably going to feel tomorrow.

"A little half hour, 40 minute run tomorrow and stay by the pool. Then head to New York very soon."

Wozniacki only decided to enter the New York marathon in July, just two months after splitting with her fiance, Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy.

Wozniacki had already sent out the invitations for the November wedding when McIlroy phoned her to say it was all off, a call that she later said left her "shocked."

In the months since their break-up, Wozniacki has devoted herself to training and her tennis career has taken off again. She won the Istanbul Cup tournament in July then made the final of the U.S. Open.

She also made the final at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo to sneak into the elite eight-player field for the WTA Finals and was the only player to go through the round-robin stage undefeated, before slipping up against Williams.

"I think I can be really proud of how I've handled everything this year, how I've fought back," she said.

"I think I've proved to myself that I'm a really strong person and that I can keep improving my game. You know, I'm just really happy that I've learned so much from this year.

"It's been a very, very meaningful year for me and very learningful. Can you say that?

"It's definitely a year that I'm going to remember back on. I'm still going to smile, because everything happens for a reason. It's made me who I am today."

After the New York marathon, Wozniacki said she will take a break but is already looking ahead to next season with renewed vigour.

"Next week is going to be pretty busy, but after that I'm hanging out, chilling with my friends," she said.

"I need a holiday. It's been a long season and it's been a very interesting year.

"I'm ready to just take a few weeks off and reboot for next year. But I'm really pumped. I'm really excited for next year."

