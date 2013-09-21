Zhang Shuai of China returns the ball to Angelique Kerber of Germany during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris in this May 27, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Files

China's wildcard entrant Zhang Shuai won her maiden WTA Tour singles title with a 7-6 (1) 6-1 victory over American qualifier Vania King in the Guangzhou Open final on Saturday.

Playing in her first singles final, the 112th-ranked Zhang continued her run of straight-set victories and won the $500,000 hard-court tournament in front of her delighted home crowd.

After an evenly-matched first set, Zhang ran through the second, winning 16 of the last 17 points against the 124th-ranked American.

Zhang, whose previous best singles performance was reaching the semi-finals in the same event in 2010, became the fifth Chinese player to win a WTA title after Li Na, Zheng Jie, Yan Zi and Sun Tiantian.

