Bayern beat Werder for record 13th straight time
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.
HONG KONG Germany's Angelique Kerber beat Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-4 6-4 to reach the Hong Kong Open second round on Tuesday as fourth seed Samantha Stosur suffered a shock loss to unseeded Japanese Nao Hibino.
Kerber, the world number one who crashed out of last week's China Open in the round of 16 at the hands of Elina Svitolina, made five double faults but saved eight of 10 break points against world number 97 Sakkari.
"I had never played my opponent and that makes it tough," Kerber told reporters. "It will be the same in my next match. But in the end I have to focus on my game."
The German will face American Louisa Chirico in the next round.
Fifth seed Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark beat China's Zheng Saisai 6-1 6-4 to set up a second-round clash with Britain's Heather Watson who is seeded ninth and beat New Zealand's Marina Erakovic 7-5 7-6(9).
Defending champion Jelena Jankovic of Serbia beat American Samantha Crawford 6-3 6-1.
Stosur completed a hat-trick of first-round exits following her defeats at the China and Wuhan Opens as she was well beaten by Hibino who is ranked 84th in the world.
(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengalaru, editing by Ed Osmond)
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's troubles away from home continued when they were held to a goalless draw at Alaves on Saturday, dropping points on the road for a second consecutive week and losing Uruguay international Jose Maria Gimenez to injury.
LIBREVILLE Two late goals in the space of three minutes put Burkina Faso into the African Nations Cup semi-finals after they beat Tunisia 2-0 in their quarter-final on Saturday. Aristide Bance hammered home a controversial free kick in the 81st minute to break the deadlock and a breakaway goal from Prejuce Nakoulma in the 84th settled the result as unfancied Burkina Faso reached the last four for the second time in four years. They will now meet the winners of Sunday’s quarter-