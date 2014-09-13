Motor racing - Hamilton is still the man to beat
LONDON Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.
German top seed Sabine Lisicki and Czech Karolina Pliskova both survived second-set meltdowns during their semi-finals on Saturday to set up a title clash in the WTA Hong Kong Open.
Lisicki, who received a wild card to play in the tournament, battled past former French Open champion Francesca Schiavone 6-3 3-6 6-2 in two hours in the $250,000 (153,779.91 pounds) tournament.
The world number 31 was broken twice in the second set but regained her composure to stave off the fightback from the Italian, ranked 74.
Number three seed Pliskova made a brisk start in her semi-final against Alison van Uytvanck, winning the first four games, but the Belgian fought back to win the second set and square the match.
World number 36 Pliskova suffered an early break in the decider but recovered to win 6-1 4-6 6-4 after a gruelling two-hour match.
(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Alan Baldwin)
Elena Vesnina denied Venus Williams another comeback win, while Kristina Mladenovic roared back from a set and a break down to beat Caroline Wozniacki on Thursday to reach the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.
RANCHI, India Injured India captain Virat Kohli did not come out to field when the second day's play in the third test against Australia began on Friday.