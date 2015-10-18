Tottenham's Lamela out for the season, to undergo hip surgery
Tottenham Hotspur's attacking midfielder Erik Lamela will miss the rest of the season with a hip injury and is set to have surgery on Saturday to rectify the persistent problem.
HONG KONG Jelena Jankovic made it a Serbian win double in Asia on Sunday as she fought back from a set down to beat Germany's Angelique Kerber to take the Hong Kong Open title.
The former world number one triumphed 3-6 7-6(4) 6-1 to claim her 15th WTA Title and second of the year.
The success came shortly after compatriot Novak Djokovic beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to win the Shanghai Masters title in China.
Kerber needed a win to secure a place in the eight woman end-of-season WTA Finals in Singapore next week and started brightly with an opening break as she took the set 6-3.
The second proved another tight affair with three breaks of serve each before a tiebreak which Jankovic edged 7-4 after both players excelled with returns.
Jankovic was buoyed by the success and found her serving rhythm in the decider as Kerber failed to force a break point and collapsed as the Serb ran out a strong winner.
(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore)
FUNCHAL When the island of Madeira on Wednesday renamed its airport in honour of its hometown hero Cristiano Ronaldo, all eyes were expected to be on the four-time world player of the year who is adored not only for his soccer skills but also his model looks.