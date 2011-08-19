By Simon Evans
| MASON, Ohio
MASON, Ohio Maria Sharapova marched into the semi-finals of the Cincinnati Open after crushing Australian Samantha Stosur 6-3 6-2 on Friday.
Sharapova dominated from the outset of the 72-minute match against world number 10 Stosur, who lost in last week's Toronto Cup final to Serena Williams.
The Russian, who advanced to her sixth semi-final in 12 tournaments this year, is now projected to return to the top five when the new rankings are released on Monday.
Sharapova will face the winner of the quarter-final between Slovak Daniela Hantuchova and Russia's Vera Zvonareva.