Maria Sharapova of Russia hits a return to Samantha Stosur of Australia during their quarter final round match of the 2011 Cincinnati Open tennis tournament in Cincinnati, Ohio, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/John Sommers II

MASON, Ohio Maria Sharapova marched into the semi-finals of the Cincinnati Open after crushing Australian Samantha Stosur 6-3 6-2 on Friday.

Sharapova dominated from the outset of the 72-minute match against world number 10 Stosur, who lost in last week's Toronto Cup final to Serena Williams.

The Russian, who advanced to her sixth semi-final in 12 tournaments this year, is now projected to return to the top five when the new rankings are released on Monday.

Sharapova will face the winner of the quarter-final between Slovak Daniela Hantuchova and Russia's Vera Zvonareva.