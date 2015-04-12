Mar 26, 2015; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Agnieszka Radwanska blows a kiss to the crowd after her match against Anna Schmiedlova (not pictured) on day three of the Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Radwanska won 6-4, 7-5. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova claimed her first WTA title and deprived Camila Giorgi her own milestone with a 6-4 6-3 victory in the Katowice Open final on Sunday.

Italian Giorgi had upset home favourite and top seed Agnieszka Radwanska in the semi-finals and was favourite for Sunday's showpiece but the third seed was unable to produce her best attacking tennis.

Giorgi also fell at the final hurdle in the Polish city last year when she squandered a match point against France's Alize Cornet.

World number 67 Schmiedlova recovered from an early break of serve to win four straight games, clinching the first set in 47 minutes. She also battled back from behind in the second set.

