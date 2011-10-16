Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova won her fifth WTA title of the year on Sunday when she brushed aside Dominika Cibulkova to take the Linz Open.

The 21-year-old Czech won 6-4 6-1 to notch up her fourth win in as many meetings with Cibulkova and dash her Slovakian opponent's hopes of winning a first WTA title.

"It wasn't as clear as the result suggests," said Kvitova after adding to her titles at Wimbledon, Brisbane, Madrid and indoors at Paris. "It was only easy for me towards the end."

Kvitova broke in the first game but Cibulkova hit back to level at 4-4 before Kvitova broke again to take the set. The pair swapped service breaks at the start of the second set before Kvitova took control, winning five games in a row to wrap up the match.

"In the first set, I thought that maybe I could do it, but in the end I was on the defensive too often and she deserved the win," said Cibulkova.

