MADRID Former world number one Serena Williams set up a quarter-final meeting with Maria Sharapova at the Madrid Open with a convincing 1-6 6-3 6-2 demolition of sixth seed Caroline Wozniacki on Thursday.

Williams, the ninth seed, came back from a set down to hit a blistering 43 winners past the Dane to reach the last eight in the Spanish capital for the first time with her 10th straight victory on clay this season.

With the sliding roof open over the sun-drenched Manolo Santana centre court, Wozniacki saved a first match point with a fizzing crosscourt shot, but was helpless at the second as the American wrong-footed her with another powerful drive.

Williams will meet second seed Sharapova, who progressed without hitting a shot in the morning after Czech Lucie Safarova pulled out with a gastro-intestinal illness.

(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Ed Osmond)