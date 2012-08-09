Ana Ivanovic of Serbia hits a return during her match against Roberta Vinci of Italy at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Montreal, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

MONTREAL Ana Ivanovic had a humbling start to her North American hard court campaign as the former world number one failed to win a game in her opening match at the Montreal Cup on Thursday.

The former French Open winner said her 6-0 6-0 second-round loss to Italian Roberta Vinci in 44 minutes was the worst match of her senior career.

"I can't remember last time I had a match like this, you know, maybe not since I was junior," the 24-year-old Serbian, who won this event in 2006, told reporters.

"It's obviously tough, you know, but I just want to try and put it behind me and try to forget about this because that's the only thing you can do."

Ivanovic, who had a first-round bye as the 11th seed, was one of three seeds to fall on Thursday before rain interrupted the day's action.

Her compatriot and 13th seed Jelena Jankovic, another former world number one, fell for the first time in five meetings to Canadian Aleksandra Wozniak 6-2 6-3, while 15th seeded Sabine Lisicki of Germany needed treatment from the trainer during her 3-6 6-3 6-4 loss to Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro.

Wozniak, who reached the third round of her national event for the first time, was delighted with her form.

"(It) couldn't have been better to be here in front of the home crowd and do my third round here at a big tournament like this. I'm really excited," she said.

Ninth seed Marion Bartoli was the only seed to advance on Thursday, breezing by China's Peng Shuai 6-1 6-3.

Agnieszka Radwanska, who could become the world number one by the end of the August 4-13 tournament was tied 4-6 6-3 2-2 with German Mona Barthel when matches were halted due to the weather.

Vinci's performance was her second remarkable effort here having reeled off 18 consecutive games dating back to her first-round clash with Yanina Wickmayer to reach the last 16.

The 29-year-old trailed Wickmayer 1-5 in the third set of her Tuesday match before prevailing 6-2 3-6 7-5. Similar to that win, Vinci used a heavy backhand slice to unsettle Ivanovic.

