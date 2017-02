Russia's Maria Sharapova pauses during the women's singles gold medal match against Serena Williams of the U.S. at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

World number two Maria Sharapova has withdrawn from the Montreal Cup because of a bad stomach virus that has been bothering the Olympic silver medallist since the London Games, Tennis Canada said on Wednesday.

The third-seeded Russian, who was demolished 6-0 6-1 by Serena Williams in the gold medal match of the London Olympics on Saturday, is set to return home on Wednesday.

Sharapova, who had a first-round bye in Montreal, was scheduled to play either American Christina McHale or Dutch qualifier Arantxa Rus.

