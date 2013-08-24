Simona Halep of Romania hits a return to Marion Bartoli of France during their women's singles match at the Cincinnati Open tennis tournament in Cincinnati, Ohio August 14, 2013. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Romania's Simona Halep stunned former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-2 6-2 in the final of the New Haven Open on Saturday to capture her fourth title in just over two months.

The unseeded Halep followed up her win over former world number one Caroline Wozniacki the previous night with a ruthless demolition of Kvitova, one of the leading contenders for the U.S. Open, starting in New York on Monday.

Trailing 2-1 and facing double break point on her serve, Halep suddenly raised her standards, reeling off the next nine games in a row to clinch the opening set and jump out to a 4-0 lead in the second.

Kvitova, who won the New Haven Open last year, briefly threatened a comeback by winning two of the next three games before Halep closed out the match with an ace.

The 21-year-old Romanian captured the first WTA title of her career at Nurnberg in mid June but has been on a hot streak ever since.

She also won titles at 's-Hertogenbosch and Budapest and her first Premier-level success catapulted her into the top 20 for the first time when the new world rankings are released on Monday.

(Reporting by Julian Linden in New York; editing by Gene Cherry)