NEW YORK World number one Caroline Wozniacki shrugged off the distraction of a long rain delay and the threat of Hurricane Irene to win the New Haven WTA title for the fourth year in succession on Saturday.

The top-seeded Dane defeated Czech qualifier Petra Cetkovska 6-4 6-1 to boost her confidence ahead of the U.S. Open which starts on Monday.

The final was moved forward by four hours to avoid the expected arrival of Hurricane Irene and then interrupted by more than an hour and a half because of rain after the first set.

Wozniacki, 21, has now won 18 WTA titles including six this year but has yet to lift a grand slam crown although she was a finalist at the U.S. Open two years ago.

