PARIS Local favourite Marion Bartoli overcame a sluggish start to reach the final of the Paris Open with a 7-6 6-0 victory over unseeded Czech Klara Zakopalova on Saturday.

The second-seeded Frenchwoman was 5-2 down in the opening set before revving up the engine and forcing a tiebreak she won 7-3, then winning six games in a row.

Bartoli, the tournament favourite after top seed Maria Sharapova was knocked out in the quarter-finals on Friday, will next face Angelique Kerber after the ninth seed from Germany beat Belgian Yanina Wickmayer 6-7 6-3 6-4.

"At the beginning I experienced some muscle problems after yesterday's (two and a half hour) match," Bartoli told reporters.

Zakopalova's game, however, was also a factor.

"She was hitting unbelievable shots. If she had continued like this it would have been very complicated for me," said Bartoli.

"Then I started to feel better physically. That's a good omen for tomorrow."

