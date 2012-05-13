Coetzee leads as wind disrupts Dubai Desert Classic
South African George Coetzee was leading the Dubai Desert Classic by one shot when the second round was suspended due to high winds on Friday.
MADRID Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and others who have complained about the blue clay at the Madrid Open are "weenies", according to former women's number one Serena Williams.
Asked about criticism from Djokovic and Nadal over the slippery surface on the Manolo Santana show court, Williams told a news conference that women were simply tougher than their male counterparts.
"Women are way tougher than men. That's why we have the babies, you guys could never handle kids," Williams said after thumping top seed Victoria Azarenka 6-1 6-3 to win the Madrid title on Sunday.
"We ladies don't complain we just do our best. On the WTA (tour) we are real performers, we are not about going out there and being weenies."
Dictionary.com lists several definitions of "weenie" including "an insignificant, disliked person" or "a stupid and inept male".
Djokovic and Nadal have threatened to boycott the Madrid event next year unless the traditional red dirt is reinstated.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
