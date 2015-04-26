Andy Murray a doubt for Davis Cup with elbow injury
World number one Andy Murray is likely to miss Great Britain's Davis Cup quarter-final trip to France due to an elbow injury, his brother Jamie Murray has said.
BERLIN Germany's Angelique Kerber came from a set down to outmuscle Caroline Wozniacki 3-6 6-1 7-5 on Sunday and win the Stuttgart Grand Prix for her second title of the season.
Kerber, ranked 14th in the world, completed a memorable week where she beat top seed Maria Sharapova and sixth seed Ekaterina Makarova in previous rounds.
"I am completely done here, empty. I gave everything I had and the crowd just carried me," she said in a courtside interview. "I had to fight until the very end and I could not have done it without this crowd."
Dane Wozniacki, a former world number one, eased past the German in the first set before her game unravelled in the second.
Wozniacki composed herself and a break at 4-3 in the third seed looked to have given her the edge in the indoor arena.
But Kerber, clutching her bandaged right thigh, battled back to win three games in a row to go 6-5 up.
Wozniacki saved three match points before the 27-year-old Kerber kept her cool to convert her fourth chance for her second title in a month after Charleston.
Roger Federer produced another dazzling performance on Monday, easing past Juan Martin del Potro in the third round at the Miami Open.