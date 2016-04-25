Angelique Kerber hits a backhand against Victoria Azarenka (not pictured) in a women's singles semifinal during day eleven of the Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Azarenka won 6-2, 7-5. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

STUTTGART World number three Angelique Kerber beat qualifier Laura Siegemund 6-4 6-0 on Sunday to defend her Stuttgart Grand Prix title and end her opponent's sensational run.

Siegemund, who had beaten top-10 players Agnieszka Radwanska, Roberta Vinci and Simona Halep in her previous rounds, raced to a 3-0 lead in the first set, frustrating the Australian Open champion with repeated drop shots.

Kerber, however, quickly reined in her fellow German, breaking the 28-year-old three times to clinch the first set 6-4.

Siegemund, the world number 71 who had never reached a WTA Tour final in her 10-year professional career, needed treatment for a back injury early in the second set.

She came back only to see Kerber inflict further damage with her trademark forehand down the line to go 5-0 up.

The left-handed Kerber then wrapped up the win when Siegemund sent a slice backhand into the net.

"It could not get any better here than today," said Kerber.

"In the first set I needed to find my rhythm in the beginning. She played a great tournament and I am happy I could beat her today. It was special to win here again."

After a demanding week, Siegemund felt her fitness was lacking in the second set.

"At the moment I am disappointed," she said.

"I am completely empty today. I could have played better but she did well. But I had a good week. I reached my limits. At such a level you need the fitness and after seven matches I was missing that today."

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis)