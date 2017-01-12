SYDNEY Second seed Agnieszka Radwanska dismissed a jaded Barbora Strycova in straight sets at the Sydney International on Thursday, setting up a final against British number one Johanna Konta.

The 2013 champion brushed aside Strycova 6-1 6-2 to maintain her impeccable record against the Czech and reach her second final in Sydney.

The Pole had never lost to Strycova in their previous six meetings and her opponent looked helpless as the trend continued at the Ken Rosewall Arena.

Strycova was on court for nearly four-and-half hours on Wednesday for her singles and doubles matches and the fatigue showed against Radwanska.

Strycova failed to hold serve in the first set against the former world number two who dropped just three points on serve in the second.

"I think I'm playing better and better each match," Radwanska, who changed racket in the off-season, told reporters.

"I think I was doing everything right today, and I cannot really complain about anything.

"I really like to play in Australia. I love the courts. I feel very comfortable here. So I'm just very happy to make another final, especially here when it's always very strong tournament."

Sydney-born Konta was equally dominant in the other semi-final as she beat Canada's Eugenie Bouchard 6-2 6-2.

Konta will hope it will be third time lucky against Radwanska who beat her in both of their previous meetings last year.

"She's been one of the best players for as long as I can remember," Konta said of her next opponent in a courtside interview.

"She's definitely doing something right. I've played her twice before, I've lost twice. Hopefully I'd do a better job tomorrow," she added.

