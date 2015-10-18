Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska booked a spot at the end of season WTA Finals in Singapore after outclassing Montenegrin Danka Kovinic to win the Tianjin Open in China on Sunday.

The world number six recorded a quick-fire 6-1 6-2 win over the 20-year-old, who had never before been past the quarter-finals of a WTA event.

"I'm excited to play at the WTA Finals in Singapore this year," Radwanska said after securing her 16th career title and second this year.

"I have good memories from playing in Singapore. The fans there are amazing, so I can't wait to get out there and compete against the best players in the world."

She joins Romanian Simona Halep, Garbine Muguruza of Spain, Russian Maria Sharapova and Czech Petra Kvitova in securing places in the eight-woman WTA Finals field which begin on Oct. 25.

