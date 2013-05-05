Venus Williams of the U.S. returns a shot to Kimiko Date-Krumm of Japan at the Sony Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Florida March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

MADRID Former world number one Venus Williams has been forced to withdraw from the Madrid Open due to a back problem, organisers said on Sunday.

The 32-year-old American, now ranked 21, was due to play her first-round match against Spanish wild card Anabel Medina Garrigues on the clay at the premier event on Sunday.

She will be replaced in the draw by 56th-ranked Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by John O'Brien)