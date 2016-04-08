Woods withdraws from Dubai Desert Classic with bad back
DUBAI Former world number one Tiger Woods has pulled out of the Dubai Desert Classic ahead of his second round because of a back problem, the European Tour said on Friday.
LONDON Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki will miss this month's Istanbul Cup tournament after suffering an ankle injury.
"Rolled my ankle during practice today, very sad to miss Fed Cup and Istanbul, but I'll be back soon," the 25-year-old Dane said on Twitter on Friday.
Wozniacki, now down at 24th in the rankings after a disappointing showing at Indian Wells and Miami, was scheduled to play for her country in the Fed Cup Group II seven team round-robin tournament next weekend in Cairo.
She won the Istanbul title in 2014.
SYDNEY Former Australia captain Michael Clarke will get his first taste of coaching at the elite level against Sri Lanka later this month after being put in charge of the Prime Minister's XI for a Twenty20 match in Canberra.
SYDNEY Australia need a clear strategy to keep Virat Kohli in check and refrain from getting into verbal confrontations with the India captain during the four-test series starting this month, former batsman Mike Hussey has said.