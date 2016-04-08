Mar 26, 2016; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Caroline Wozniacki hits a forehand against Elina Svitolina (not pictured) during day five of the Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

LONDON Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki will miss this month's Istanbul Cup tournament after suffering an ankle injury.

"Rolled my ankle during practice today, very sad to miss Fed Cup and Istanbul, but I'll be back soon," the 25-year-old Dane said on Twitter on Friday.

Wozniacki, now down at 24th in the rankings after a disappointing showing at Indian Wells and Miami, was scheduled to play for her country in the Fed Cup Group II seven team round-robin tournament next weekend in Cairo.

She won the Istanbul title in 2014.

