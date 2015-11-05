SINGAPORE A British man has been arrested in connection with an illegal betting case at last week's WTA Finals tennis tournament in Singapore.

"A man in his 20s was arrested in relation to the case," a police spokesman told Reuters on Thursday.

The police did not give the nationality of the individual but a spokesman for the British High Commission in Singapore told Reuters they were "aware of the arrest and had provided consular support".

The WTA Finals, the end-of-season championships for the top eight female singles players and doubles pairings, ended on Sunday.

Police said they were called to the Singapore Indoor Stadium venue at 2222 local time on Oct. 28 and established that a case of illegal betting had occurred.

It was the second year the event was staged in the affluent city-state which has a strict reputation for law and order and has been trying hard to stamp out illegal betting with the implementation of new statutes this year.

The Remote Gambling Act, implemented in February, bans online gambling although operators interested in doing online betting business can apply to the Ministry for Home Affairs for exemptions.

(Additional reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Tony Jimenez)