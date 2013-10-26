Li Na of China hits a return to Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic during their WTA tennis championships women's singles semi-final match at Sinan Erdem Dome in Istanbul October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL China's Li Na will meet Serena Williams in the final of the WTA championships after beating Czech Petra Kvitova 6-4 6-2 on Saturday, becoming the highest-ranked player ever from an Asian country.

Title holder Serena struggled early with her own game before overcoming Jelena Jankovic of Serbia 6-4 2-6 6-4 in the other semi-final.

Li's victory means she will climb to third in the rankings and can finish the season on a high in her first WTA Championship final on Sunday.

The Chinese player, who won only three games as she lost to Serena at Flushing Meadows in September, said: "At the U.S. Open (semi-final) I had already lost the match before I came to the court. ​ "Maybe now I have to try to focus on what I should do on the court, not focus on what she does, so I have to try to play my game and not follow her," Li told reporters.

(Writing by Martyn Herman, editing by Clare Lovell/Rex Gowar)