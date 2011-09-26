TOKYO Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco), owner of Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear plant, will be more flexible about the steps tens of thousands of victims need to take to apply for compensation, the company said on Monday.

Its promise came after criticism from the government over laborious procedures Tepco requires victims go through, including wading through a 160-page brochure that explains how to complete its forms and filling out a 60-page application that must have various pieces of evidence attached.

The government also criticised a key clause that victims would need to sign to receive compensation that would have deprived them of the right to object to the size of any payout.

"I am a lawyer, but even as a lawyer, the content is difficult to read through immediately," Trade Minister Yukio Edano, who oversees economic damages from the world's worst nuclear disaster in 25 years, told parliament.

"Honestly speaking, I think it's a given that relevant parties are upset about this procedure," he later told senior Tepco officials.

About 80,000 people were evacuated from zones near the Fukushima plant, some 240 km (150 miles) northeast of Tokyo, after a quake and tsunami in March triggered nuclear fuel meltdowns and radiation leaks.

In response to the government criticism, the utility said it would remove the problematic clause and pledged to be flexible to accommodate victims such as by not requiring all receipts.

FLEXIBLE MEASURES

But the company stopped short of saying it would issue a simplified application form, saying it wanted to avoid confusion arising from different forms being used by applicants.

"If we had stood closer to the position of the victims, we could have done better," Tokyo Electric Vice President Masao Yamazaki told reporters, while Managing Director Naomi Hirose said: "We will not make big changes to the system but instead take detailed, sincere and flexible measures."

The struggling group aims to raise more than 600 billion yen ($7.9 billion) by selling real estate, securities holdings and other assets, but will need the support of a government-backed fund to stave off bankruptcy.

Some analysts have said that compensation claims against Tepco could climb as high as $130 billion (83 billion pounds).

The utility has so far handed out about 52 billion yen in temporary payments to 56,400 households and an additional 43 billion to individuals for fees they had paid to be evacuated.

It has also paid about 63 billion yen to farmers, fishermen and to small and mid-sized companies as temporary compensation.

Tepco aims to start in October the initial round of official compensation claims, which will cover lost income, psychological suffering and costs for transportation and lodging, among other things, between March and end-August.

Yuichi Kaido of the Japan Federation of Bar Associations said Tepco's current forms are problematic, not only for their complexity but also because the company has postponed a decision on how to compensate victims for properties such as uninhabitable houses, often the biggest assets in question.

($1 = 76.260 Japanese Yen)

