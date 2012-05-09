TOKYO Japan approved a 10-year turnaround plan for Tokyo Electric Power Co on Wednesday, which includes an injection of $12.5 billion (7.7 billion pounds) in exchange for a de facto nationalisation of the owner of the devastated Fukushima nuclear plant.

Below are some key points of the business turnaround plan.

- To turn Tepco profitable in business year 2013/14.

- Inject 1 trillion yen ($12.5 billion) in taxpayers' money to minimise financing and insolvency risks.

- The government takes more than 50 percent voting rights. A majority stake will mean an effective nationalisation, allowing the state to choose board members to run the company.

- The government will have the option to boost its stake to two-thirds, if the firm drags its feet on corporate reforms, which would enable the state to make unilateral decisions on major management issues including mergers.

- The government-backed bailout body aids Tepco with 850 billion yen to compensate victims of the Fukushima disaster, in addition to commitments of 1.6 billion yen in the past. The utility must eventually pay this back.

- Major creditors will provide Tepco with an additional 1 trillion yen in credit.

- Aim to issue corporate bonds as soon as possible but after mid-2010s.

- Gradually restart the seven nuclear reactors at its Kashiwazaki Kariwa plant starting from business year 2013/14.

- Hike household electricity rates by about 10 percent in July and keep working to convince corporate users to agree to a rate hike of about 17 percent, which started in April. The hikes will bring the company an additional 680 billion yen a year on average, and the new rates will be applied for three years.

- Implement cost-cutting measures worth about 3.3 trillion yen over 10 years.

- Sell assets including some thermal power plants and real estate.

- Change its corporate structure to include a main board and three committees and bring in the majority of the board from outside the company.

(Reporting by Yoko Kubota, editing by Jane Baird)