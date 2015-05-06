MILAN Italy's Terna (TRN.MI) is focussing on buying assets belonging to the Italian railways to help expand its domestic power grid and will not for now be pursuing plans to buy into Greece's grid operator.

Last year state-controlled Terna had expressed an interest in buying a 66 percent stake in Greek power grid ADMIE.

But earlier this year Greek premier Alexis Tsipras halted the previous government's privatisation plans which had been agreed under the country's bailout deal with Europe and the IMF.

Then in April the Greek government said it was restarting the state asset sale programme.

"We don't have a file open on the specific deal. If Greece stabilises and reopens the procedure, and it will take a bit of time, ... we will be able to put our brain again on the topic," Terna Chief Executive Matteo Del Fante told analysts on Wednesday in a conference call on results.

Terna, one of Europe's biggest power transmission companies, is developing its domestic grid to make it more efficient and has said it is ready to play a role in integrating Europe's power transmission networks.

The company is currently carrying out due diligence on high-voltage power line assets belonging to the Italian railways (FS), which the government plans to privatise next year.

FS's 9,000 km-long network, which could be worth up to 1 billion euros (£744 million), has been recognised as part of Italy's power transmission backbone, giving Terna the option to buy the grid.

"I see no delay in the acquisition... which will close around summertime, a few weeks after the summer break," Del Fante said.

Earlier on Wednesday Terna said its core earnings in the first quarter rose 2.9 percent, boosted by both core regulated and non-regulated businesses.

The company, which has China's State Grid Corp as one of its leading shareholders, has also developed businesses outside its grid operations such as battery storage systems to help boost operating margins.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Greg Mahlich)