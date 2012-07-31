TOKYO Japan's Terumo Corp (4543.T) has filed a lawsuit against Olympus Corp (7733.T) seeking damages for lost shareholder value, Jiji News Agency said on Tuesday, escalating a tussle with the scandal-hit endoscope maker over a tie-up proposal.

Terumo, a medical device maker which holds a 2.5 percent stake in Olympus, announced last week a proposal to invest 50 billion yen (407.1 million pounds) in cash-strapped Olympus.

The unusual step of going public with the proposal had appeared to be a bid to rally shareholder support behind it against rival offers from the likes of Sony Corp (6758.T) and Fujifilm Holdings (4901.T).

Terumo was not immediately available for comment on the report.

Olympus shares are down around 40 percent since the scandal broke in October.

The company is in final talks with Sony to get a roughly 50 billion yen capital injection in return for a stake, according to Japanese media reports. Terumo, as well as Fujifilm Holdings, have already publicly said they are keen on an Olympus tie-up.

In response to Terumo's offer, which included forming a joint holding company, Olympus, which also makes medical devices, said last week that it was carefully considering the proposal from Terumo, as well as other companies, and that no decision had been made.

The single lens reflex camera maker admitted last year it used improper accounting to conceal huge investment losses under a scheme that began in the 1990s, after sacked British CEO Michael Woodford raised concerns last autumn about dubious book-keeping.

Olympus President Hiroyuki Sasa told Reuters last month he wants to boost the firm's shareholders' equity to 10 percent of its total assets as soon as possible, from 4.6 percent as of end-March.

To do so, the firm will need to secure some 50 billion yen in fresh capital.

