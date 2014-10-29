A Tesco sign is seen outside a store in south London October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is to launch a formal criminal probe into accounting errors at troubled supermarket Tesco, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

Britain's biggest retailer, which has suffered a string of recent profit warnings and management exits, is already being investigated by accounting watchdog, the Financial Reporting Council, after the firm overstated first-half profits by $263 million pounds.

Tesco, whose shares slipped half a percent on the news, declined to comment.

A SFO spokesman said it was still doing a preliminary investigation of Tesco but declined to say whether it had launched a full probe. "When we do have something to announce in terms of a next stage, that will be announced," he said.

(Reporting by Neil Maidment and Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Kate Holton)