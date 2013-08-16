Cast members of the TV drama Downton Abbey hold their award for ''outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series'' backstage at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

LONDON Tesco has become the latest British retailer to link-up with television show Downton Abbey, hoping an association with the popular post-Edwardian period drama will boost sales of its premium own-brand food range.

Britain's biggest grocer said on Friday the "Tesco Finest" range, which consists of over 1,400 products from ready meals to wine, would sponsor Downton Abbey in the first TV sponsorship deal by the range.

In June Tesco posted a drop in quarterly underlying sales in Britain, resuming a trend seen for most of the past three years and raising doubts about its 1 billion pounds ($1.56 billion) turnaround plan despite a host of new initiatives.

The TV sponsorship deal, negotiated by global communications network Initiative on behalf of Tesco and television network ITV, will run throughout Downton Abbey's fourth series which starts in October and involves a sponsorship package across broadcast, mobile and online platforms.

"Downton Abbey is a great brand fit for Tesco Finest," said David Wood, Tesco's UK marketing director.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The third series of the show, which climaxed with the car crash death of the heir to the Downton estate Matthew Crawley, drew in 12 million viewers and a 40 percent share of Britain's TV audience.

Last month Marks & Spencer launched a Downton Abbey range of toiletries, sold in traditional post-Edwardian packaging. ($1 = 0.6428 British pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)