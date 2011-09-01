TOKYO/LONDON Tesco Plc (TSCO.L), the world's third-biggest retailer, has hired Goldman Sachs (GS.N) to advise it on the sale of its Japan stores, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The British supermarket group put its loss-making Japanese business up for sale on Wednesday, ending an eight-year attempt to break into a retail market that has proven tough for foreign retailers to crack.

Some industry watchers have estimated Tesco may get only about 10 billion yen (80 million pounds) for the Japan business, composed of 129 small stores in the Tokyo metropolitan area. That would mark a considerable downgrade on the 32.8 billion yen it originally paid for the franchise in 2003.

A Tokyo-based Goldman Sachs spokeswoman declined to comment. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly about the deal.

Many foreign retailers have struggled in Japan, hampered by fickle consumer tastes, a super-competitive landscape and prolonged, profit-sapping deflation. French retailer Carrefour SA (CARR.PA) and British drugstore chain Boots ABAQUO.UL are among the companies to have pulled out over the past decade.

Tesco has been generating less than 500 million pounds in annual sales from Japan, according to analysts' estimates -- a minimal sum for the company, which logged more than 67 billion pounds in sales globally in its 2010 business year.

An ageing population and population shift into urban areas has led big retailers in Japan to open more small sized outlets, squeezing in on Tesco's turf. Despite this officials at several big Japanese retailers said they would probably not be interested in Tesco's stores.

They say Tesco's outlets, typically larger than the average convenience store but smaller than a regular supermarket, are located away from heavily trafficked areas and spread out thinly over six different prefectures.

Tokyo-based investment bankers said funds may be more interested in snapping up the assets, as was the case when Marunouchi Capital, an investment fund affiliated with trading house Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T), purchased Japan supermarket operator Seijo Ishii for about 40 billion yen in May.

"If major retailers are pessimistic about this, then the most likely candidate to buy would be an investment fund," said a mergers and acquisitions advisor at an investment bank in Tokyo.

(Additional reporting by Emi Emoto and Ritsuko Shimizu in Tokyo; Editing by Joseph Radford and Nathan Layne)