LONDON Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, plans to close a distribution centre near London where 800 people are employed.

The firm said the depot in Harlow, northeast of the capital, was one of its distribution centres being closed following a strategic review.

It said employees would be offered jobs at other Tesco sites or at two new distribution centres in the south of England where it would created 2,000 jobs.

