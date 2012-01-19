LONDON Billionaire U.S. investor Warren Buffett has lifted his stake in Tesco in a move likely to be seen as a vote of confidence in Chief Executive Phil Clarke after a profit warning from the world's No.3 retailer last week.

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) increased its stake in the British supermarket group from 3.21 percent to 5.08 percent as of January 13, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

That's a day after Tesco (TSCO.L) warned trading profit for its 2012-13 financial year would be flat as it steps up investment in its home market following its worst underlying Christmas sales performance for decades.

