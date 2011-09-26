FTSE rises, boosted by weak sterling, housebuilders
LONDON British shares rose on Tuesday, boosted by a weak sterling and housebuilders stocks, while services company DCC surged on news of a purchase from ExxonMobil.
LONDON Billionaire U.S. investor Warren Buffett has nudged up his stake in world No.3 retailer Tesco (TSCO.L), a person familiar with the matter said, in what could be seen as a vote of confidence in new chief executive Phil Clarke.
Buffett's Berkshire Hathway Inc (BRKa.N) last month bought around 34 million Tesco shares for about 120 million pounds, lifting its stake in the British supermarket group to 3.64 percent from 3.21 percent, the person said.
Tesco declined to comment. Berkshire Hathaway could not immediately be reached for comment.
Earlier this year, Buffett caused a stir by saying he thought Tesco should "look hard" at its loss-making Fresh & Easy chain in the United States.
Clarke, who succeeded long-serving predecessor Terry Leahy in March, has laid out a plan for the chain to significantly reduce its losses this financial year and break even towards the end of fiscal 2012-3, and made changes such as introducing fresh bakery products and coffee and testing a loyalty card.
(Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
LONDON British shares rose on Tuesday, boosted by a weak sterling and housebuilders stocks, while services company DCC surged on news of a purchase from ExxonMobil.
LONDON Sterling's relative upswing over the past few weeks will come to an end when Britain formally begins divorce negotiations with the European Union, and if the talks turn fractious its fall could be steep, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday
LONDON Britain's tax burden will rise to its highest in over 30 years by the time of the next national election in 2020, as the government tries to cut borrowing at the same time as leaving the European Union, a leading think tank said on Tuesday.