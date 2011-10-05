Shopping trolleys are seen in front of a Tesco store in west London April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Tesco, the world's No.3 retailer, posted a 3.7 percent rise in first-half profit as overseas growth helped it to overcome one of its worst ever falls in underlying sales in its main British market.

Tesco, which takes more than one in every ten pounds spent in British shops, said on Wednesday it made an operating profit of 1.77 billion pounds in the 26 weeks to August 27 on a 7.8 percent rise in sales to 31.8 billion, excluding VAT sales tax.

Analysts had forecast an operating profit of about 1.83 billion pounds and sales of 31.9 billion.

The figures compare favourably with bigger international rivals Wal-Mart and Carrefour, as Tesco expands in fast-growing Asian markets like Thailand and reduces its losses in the United States.

However, Tesco said sales at British stores open over a year fell 0.7 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, excluding fuel and adjusted for VAT, following a 0.4 percent drop in the first.

Britons are suffering the biggest squeeze on disposable incomes for decades amid rising food and fuel prices, subdued wages growth and a government austerity drive.

Tesco, which makes about two thirds of its sales and profits in Britain, is suffering more than rival grocers because it sells a higher proportion of discretionary goods where shoppers are cutting back most.

J Sainsbury, Britain's No.3 grocer, said on Wednesday its second-quarter underlying sales on a broadly comparable basis rose 1.1 percent, helped by store extensions.

"The economic background across our markets is not uniform, with generally challenging conditions in developed countries, particularly the UK and Ireland and, in contrast, continued strong growth in emerging economies," Tesco said.

"As a result, we are at this stage broadly comfortable with current market consensus forecasts for 2011/12."

Tesco, with about 5,400 stores in 14 countries, said last month it was investing 500 million pounds in price cuts in Britain aimed at stemming market share losses.

The group proposed an interim dividend of 4.63 pence a share, up 5.9 percent on the year.

Its shares have outperformed the STOXX Europe 600 retail index by 4 percent this year.

(Reporting by Mark Potter, Editing by Paul Hoskins)