LONDON Two more non-executive directors of Tesco (TSCO.L) are leaving, bringing further change to the make-up of the board of Britain's biggest retailer in the wake of last year's accounting scandal.

Tesco, which has also seen sales slide in an escalating price war with discount rivals, said Ken Hanna and Stuart Chambers would both retire after the firm's annual shareholders' meeting on June 26, having served on the board for six and five years respectively.

Hanna will be succeeded as chairman of the audit committee by Byron Grote, the former BP executive who joined as a non-exec on May 1.

Chambers is the chairman of Arm Holdings ARM.L, while Hanna is chairman of Inchcape (INCH.L) and Aggreko (AGGK.L).

Since last September's profit overstatement Tesco's board has been transformed, with a new chairman, chief executive and finance director and a raft of non-executive director changes.

Last month the firm revealed the cost of its spectacular decline, posting an annual loss of 6.4 billion pounds, one of the biggest in British corporate history.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Neil Maidment)