Bank lobby warns of market ructions if Brexit talks stumble
LONDON Europe's banking lobby warned on Wednesday of the dangers to wholesale banking and financial stability if negotiations over Britain's exit from the European Union end in deadlock.
LONDON Two more non-executive directors of Tesco (TSCO.L) are leaving, bringing further change to the make-up of the board of Britain's biggest retailer in the wake of last year's accounting scandal.
Tesco, which has also seen sales slide in an escalating price war with discount rivals, said Ken Hanna and Stuart Chambers would both retire after the firm's annual shareholders' meeting on June 26, having served on the board for six and five years respectively.
Hanna will be succeeded as chairman of the audit committee by Byron Grote, the former BP executive who joined as a non-exec on May 1.
Chambers is the chairman of Arm Holdings ARM.L, while Hanna is chairman of Inchcape (INCH.L) and Aggreko (AGGK.L).
Since last September's profit overstatement Tesco's board has been transformed, with a new chairman, chief executive and finance director and a raft of non-executive director changes.
Last month the firm revealed the cost of its spectacular decline, posting an annual loss of 6.4 billion pounds, one of the biggest in British corporate history.
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Neil Maidment)
STRASBOURG Britain must stop pressing for immediate parallel talks with the European Union on a post-Brexit free trade deal, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday, and first agree on withdrawal terms.
LONDON British new car registrations rose to a record high in March as customers brought forward purchases to beat an April tax rise, a car industry body said, overcoming expectations of a slump after two years of record highs.