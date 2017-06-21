A Tesco supermarket is seen, in west London on September 30, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

LONDON Tesco (TSCO.L), Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.

The company said it was consolidating its two customer engagement centres into a single expanded operation in Dundee, Scotland, where 250 new positions would be created.

Tesco set out a plan last October to reduce operating costs by 1.5 billion pounds over three years.

It needs the savings to help achieve its target of a group operating margin of 3.5 percent to 4.0 percent by the 2019-20 financial year, up from 2.3 percent in 2016-17.

"The retail sector is facing unprecedented challenges and we must ensure we run our business in a sustainable and cost-effective way, while meeting the changing needs of our customers," said Matt Davies, UK CEO of Tesco.

"We realise this will have a significant effect on colleagues in the Cardiff area," Davies said.

In February, Tesco detailed plans to replace 1,700 deputy managers at its "Express" convenience stores and in January it proposed a reorganisation of its distribution network with a net loss of 500 jobs.

Tesco is Britain's biggest private sector employer with a staff of more than 310,000.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by David Clarke)