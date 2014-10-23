Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
LONDON Tesco (TSCO.L) Chief Executive Dave Lewis said there was more the retailer could do on prices but it was not the only way for the embattled British supermarket to win back lost market share.
"The big opportunity for us is that if we put our customer right back at the centre of everything we do, then I'm really very hopeful we can get Tesco back to the force it has been in the years and decades before now," Lewis told reporters on Thursday.
"I think there is a fantastic offer out there already but I see some opportunities to improve. (Price) is something I keep constantly under review, but I think there are an awful lot of opportunities for us to improve our offer in a number of ways."
The company's Chief Financial Officer Alan Stewart said the leverage on the company's balance sheet was higher than he would like, and the turnaround strategy would determine what the right funding for the balance sheet would be.
"There is leverage in the balance sheet and that leverage is higher than I would like, but I think the strategy is the important part to come first, from the strategy we will determine the opportunities for the business and we'll determine what the right funding for the business is," he said.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Neil Maidment)
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.