Branding for a Tesco store is seen in west London April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Earnings reports on Wednesday from two of Britain's biggest retailers, Tesco (TSCO.L) and J Sainsbury (SBRY.L), are likely to bear the scars of the worst squeeze on shoppers' disposable income in decades.

Analysts expect Tesco, which takes more than one in every 10 pounds spent in British shops, to report its biggest fall in underlying quarterly UK sales since at least the early 1990s.

Tesco, the world's third-largest retailer behind France's Carrefour (CARR.PA) and U.S. leader Wal-Mart (WMT.N), is suffering more than its main domestic supermarket rivals, in part because it sells a higher proportion of discretionary non-food goods, where shoppers are making the biggest cut backs.

Sainsbury, number three in Britain behind Wal-Mart's Asda and Tesco, is tipped to report a modest rise in underlying sales, helped by store extensions.

But with food prices rising more quickly, that means Britons are cutting down on volumes as they struggle with higher household bills, subdued wages growth and government austerity measures.

Last month Tesco announced 500 million pounds of price cuts aimed at boosting demand and stemming its market share losses. Some analysts think Sainsbury has less firepower to respond than rivals such as Asda and Wm Morrison (MRW.L).

Tough trading in Britain is likely to be cushioned for Tesco by its expansion in faster-growing Asian markets and by reduced losses at its U.S. chain Fresh & Easy.

Analysts expect group operating profit to rise 8 percent to 1.83 billion pounds for the 26 weeks to August 27 on a 7 percent increase in sales to 31.9 billion pounds, excluding VAT.

That would compare favourably with international rivals Wal-Mart, Carrefour and Metro (MEOG.DE), which also face weak demand in their home markets.

Tesco shares have outperformed the STOXX Europe 600 retailers index .SXRP by 5 percent this year, while Sainsbury's have lagged the same index by 13 percent.

(Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by Will Waterman)