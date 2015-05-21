The head office of Tesco is seen in Cheshunt, in southern England January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Shares in Tesco (TSCO.L) rose on Thursday, with traders attributing the move to a media report that the British supermarket operator would start the sales process for its South Korea unit in July.

A spokesman for Tesco said the company had no comment to make on the media speculation, which was in an article in 'Moneytoday', according to the traders.

Tesco's shares were up by 1.5 percent in early session trading, the top-performing stock on the blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE, which was flat.

