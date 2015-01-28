Signage is seen at a Tesco supermarket in central London, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Tesco (TSCO.L), Britain's biggest supermarket, said up to 2,000 people could lose their jobs when the group closes the 43 unprofitable stores it plans to shut.

The firm named the 43 stores on Wednesday. They consist of 18 Express stores, 12 Metro stores, seven superstores and six Homeplus stores.

Tesco is currently consulting affected staff and it said wherever possible it would offer alternative roles.

Tesco announced its plans to close the stores on Jan. 8 as part of new boss Dave Lewis' plan to fight back from years of market share losses and an accounting scandal.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)