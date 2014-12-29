Germany plans to fine social media sites over hate speech
BERLIN Germany plans a new law calling for social networks like Facebook to remove slanderous or threatening online postings quickly or face fines of up to 50 million euros ($53 mln).
LONDON British broadband provider TalkTalk is in negotiations to buy grocer Tesco's loss-making video-streaming service Blinkbox to bolster its TV business, the Financial Times said on Monday.
Blinkbox, acquired by the supermarket chain in 2011 to provide Netflix-type movie, TV and music streaming, had been earmarked for sale or closure by Tesco Chief Executive Dave Lewis, a source familiar with the matter said in October.
Analysts expect Lewis to announce the disposal of non-core assets on Jan. 8, when he is due to outline his strategy for reviving the fortunes of Britain's biggest grocer.
Vodafone had also looked at Blinkbox, which analysts say could be worth about 14 million pounds, according to previous reports.
TalkTalk and Tesco declined to comment.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by David Goodman)
JERUSALEM/DETROIT Intel Corp agreed to buy Israeli autonomous vehicle technology firm Mobileye for $15.3 billion on Monday in a deal that could thrust the U.S. chipmaker into direct competition with rivals Nvidia Corp and Qualcomm Inc to develop driverless systems for global automakers.
NEW YORK Brokerage Charles Schwab Corp on Tuesday launched a service that combines its automated investment management technology with human advisors, as financial institutions race to offer digital financial advice.