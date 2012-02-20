Oil down 2 pct as dollar firms, OPEC compliance rate shrugged off
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
BANGKOK Tesco Plc (TSCO.L), the world's No.3 retailer, launched on Monday the initial public offering of its Thailand property fund, aiming to raise up to $585 million to finance future expansion.
The fund, formally called Tesco Lotus Retail Growth Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund, will offer shares at a price range of 9.65-10.40 baht each, putting the total deal at up to 18 billion baht, Tesco's Ek-Chai Distribution System Co unit said in a statement.
At that price, the fund would have a yield of 6.5 percent to 7 percent a year.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).