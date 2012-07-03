ISTANBUL British group Tesco (TSCO.L), the world's No.3 retailer, is interested in buying a majority stake in Turkish grocer Uyum Gida (UYUM.IS), Turkey's Vatan newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Uyum Gida said last August it had signed a one-year confidentiality agreement with a foreign investment fund to look into options for the company.

Vatan said Tesco was the company which emerged from talks as the main candidate.

Uyum Gida has 50 shops, while Tesco bought a majority stake in Turkish retailer Kipa in 2003.

(Writing By Daren Butler; Editing by Dan Lalor)