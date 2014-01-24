A Tesla S electric car and a charging station are displayed during the press preview day of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

BEIJING U.S. battery carmaker Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA.O) expects China sales to contribute 30-35 percent of its total global growth targeted for this year, a senior China executive said on Friday.

Veronica Wu, vice president for Tesla's China operations, told Reuters the firm plans to set up stores in 10-12 Chinese cities in 2014.

She also said the obstacles that have delayed Tesla's full entry into the China market have been cleared after recently resolving a trademark dispute over its name in Chinese.

(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)