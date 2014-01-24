Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favourite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
BEIJING U.S. battery carmaker Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA.O) expects China sales to contribute 30-35 percent of its total global growth targeted for this year, a senior China executive said on Friday.
Veronica Wu, vice president for Tesla's China operations, told Reuters the firm plans to set up stores in 10-12 Chinese cities in 2014.
She also said the obstacles that have delayed Tesla's full entry into the China market have been cleared after recently resolving a trademark dispute over its name in Chinese.
FRANKFURT Former Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech is set to lose his board seat at Porsche SE , in which Germany's billionaire families Porsche and Piech have pooled their holding in Europe's largest carmaker, a German weekly reported.
LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, Britain's Sky News reported on Saturday.