Israeli drug maker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is in talks to combine with Allergan Plc's big generic-drug business, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal for the Allergan business, valued at about $45 billion (£29.01 billion), could be announced as early as Monday, one of the people said, according to the Journal. The Allergan unit would be spun off and combined with Teva, which has a market value of $60 billion, this person told the newspaper.

(Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Bernard Or)