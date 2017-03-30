AUSTIN, Texas At least 13 people were killed and two others injured when a Texas church bus carrying senior citizens collided head-on with another vehicle on Wednesday, the church and a Texas state trooper said.

The church bus had 14 people aboard when it collided with a pickup truck, with one person in that vehicle, about 80 miles (130 km) west of San Antonio. The cause of the crash was under investigation, said Sergeant Conrad Hein, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman.

The truck driver was airlifted to a San Antonio hospital, San Antonio Express-News reported on its website. The survivor who was on the bus was in serious but stable condition, the First Baptist New Braunfels said on Facebook.

A group of senior adults affiliated with the church were on the bus returning from a three-day retreat in Leakey, Texas, the church said on its Facebook page.

"Thank you for the outpouring of love and support. Please continue to pray," the church said.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his wife extended their condolences to the victims.

"We are saddened by the loss of life and our hearts go out to all those affected," he said in a statement.

