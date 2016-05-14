The U.S. Coast Guard said it was searching for a woman who is believed to have fallen overboard on Friday from the Carnival Liberty cruise ship off the coast of Galveston, Texas.

The cruise ship alerted the Coast Guard that Samantha Broberg, 33, may have fallen overboard about 195 miles (315 km) from the Texas coast, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The Coast Guard said the cruise ship had a video of a woman falling overboard and had conducted a search for all passengers on board. "Broberg was found to be missing," the Coast Guard said.

The ocean cruise operator was not immediately available for comment. In a statement provided to ABCNews.com, the cruise liner said it began its search after her travel companions reported Broberg missing.

"Unfortunately, it appears the guest may have gone overboard," Carnival said.

The Carnival Liberty cruise ship departed Galveston, Texas on a four-day Mexico cruise on Thursday.

"People are talking about it everywhere," passenger Linda Lopez told ABC affiliate KTRK in Houston. "They're very sad."

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien)