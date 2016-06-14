AUSTIN, Texas An armed man was fatally shot by police after holding two people hostage in an Amarillo, Texas, Walmart store on Tuesday in an incident law enforcement described as workplace violence.

The suspect was identified as Mohammad Moghaddam, 54, Amarillo police said, adding he was shot by a police SWAT unit.

The two hostages were unharmed. One was a manager with whom the suspect had a work-related dispute, the department said.

Moghaddam fired a shot when he entered the store and took two people hostage. The three then moved to an office inside the store, said Deputy Danny Alexander, a spokesman for the Randall County Sheriff's Office.

No further details about the suspect were immediately available. There were no reports of anyone else being injured in the incident.

"All customers and our two associates who were held hostage are safe. This was a very difficult situation and we are thankful for the quick response from law enforcement," said Deisha Barnett, a spokeswoman for Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

